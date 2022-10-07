Edge (EDGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edge has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge’s launch date was September 9th, 2021. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network. The Reddit community for Edge is https://reddit.com/r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is edge.medium.com. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge (EDGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edge has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edge is 0.0663805 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,598.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edge.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

