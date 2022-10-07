Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.16 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Stellar platform. Edgecoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edgecoin is 1.00114604 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,781,696.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgecoinpay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

