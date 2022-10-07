Edgeless Price Tops $0.0375 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $3,986.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is https://reddit.com/r/edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless (EDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edgeless has a current supply of 132,046,997 with 122,146,967 in circulation. The last known price of Edgeless is 0.04004225 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $793.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgeless.io/.”

