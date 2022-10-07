Edgeware Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Edgeware has a market cap of $6.55 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware launched on February 17th, 2020. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @heyedgeware and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeware is https://reddit.com/r/edgeware and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

