Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 7.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 6,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,708,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $876.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

