Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 7.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 6,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,708,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $876.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.