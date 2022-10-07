Elamachain Price Hits $0.0002 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Elamachain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $134,283.12 and $415.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Token Profile

Elamachain launched on January 12th, 2017. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 tokens. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Elamachain (ELAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elamachain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,102,533.2424453 in circulation. The last known price of Elamachain is 0.00018003 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $66.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elamachain.io/.”

