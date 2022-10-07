Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $237,380.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

