Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

