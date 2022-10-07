Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.
Element Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE ESI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
