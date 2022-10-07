Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

ESI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

