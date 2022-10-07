Elk Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390,715.36 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $390,715.36 and $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elk Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elk Finance Profile

Elk Finance launched on March 19th, 2021. Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/elkfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elk Finance is elk.finance. Elk Finance’s official message board is medium.com/elk-finance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Elk Finance (ELK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elk Finance has a current supply of 4,242,424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elk Finance is 0.21102813 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $70,878.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elk.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

