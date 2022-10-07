ELONGATE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.30 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 tokens. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/elongatetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELONGATE’s official message board is forum.elongate.cc. The official website for ELONGATE is www.elongate.cc. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELONGATE

According to CryptoCompare, “ELONGATE (ELONGATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ELONGATE has a current supply of 569,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELONGATE is 0.00000001 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $304.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elongate.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELONGATE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELONGATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

