Elvantis Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (ELV)

Elvantis (ELV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Elvantis token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elvantis has a market capitalization of $21,214.49 and approximately $292,693.00 worth of Elvantis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elvantis has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elvantis Token Profile

Elvantis’ genesis date was January 24th, 2022. Elvantis’ total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,825,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Elvantis is https://reddit.com/r/elvantis/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elvantis is www.elvantis.com. Elvantis’ official message board is medium.com/@elvantisofficial. Elvantis’ official Twitter account is @elvantisgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elvantis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elvantis (ELV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elvantis has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elvantis is 0.00047293 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $55,060.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elvantis.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elvantis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elvantis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elvantis using one of the exchanges listed above.

