Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$53.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. Emera has a 12 month low of C$53.30 and a 12 month high of C$65.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

