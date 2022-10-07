Emercoin (EMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,356.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $812,816.17 and $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066213 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2021. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,921,501 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com/en. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is https://reddit.com/r/emercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @emercoin_press and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emercoin (EMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate EMC through the process of mining. Emercoin has a current supply of 48,524,899.663627 with 49,919,941.845512 in circulation. The last known price of Emercoin is 0.01610989 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,736.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://emercoin.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

