EmiSwap Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, EmiSwap has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a total market cap of $86,969.36 and $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EmiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,599.26 or 0.99987564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

EmiSwap Token Profile

ESW is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2021. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 tokens. EmiSwap’s official website is emiswap.com/#/swap. EmiSwap’s official message board is emiswap.medium.com. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @emiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EmiSwap (ESW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EmiSwap has a current supply of 42,946,444.51 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EmiSwap is 0.00205354 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,065.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emiswap.com/#/swap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

