Emit Water Element (WATER) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Emit Water Element (WATER) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Emit Water Element has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Emit Water Element token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Emit Water Element has a total market cap of $11,309.81 and approximately $63,124.00 worth of Emit Water Element was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

Emit Water Element Profile

Emit Water Element’s launch date was May 17th, 2022. Emit Water Element’s total supply is 1,767,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,638,784 tokens. Emit Water Element’s official website is emit.technology. Emit Water Element’s official Twitter account is @emit_protocol. The Reddit community for Emit Water Element is https://reddit.com/r/emit_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emit Water Element’s official message board is emitprotocol.medium.com.

Emit Water Element Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emit Water Element (WATER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Emit Water Element has a current supply of 1,767,893 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emit Water Element is 0.00313402 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emit.technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emit Water Element directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emit Water Element should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emit Water Element using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

