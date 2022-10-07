Enakshi Singh Sells 3,786 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zymergen Stock Down 2.7 %
ZY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
