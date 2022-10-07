Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $336,536.87 and approximately $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00217700 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00193841 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005501 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @endorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/endorcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Endor Protocol (EDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Endor Protocol has a current supply of 1,468,902,335.5060341 with 1,468,902,334.984034 in circulation. The last known price of Endor Protocol is 0.00020269 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.endor.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

