Energi Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00086504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00066922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,127,309 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 57,057,268.68307021. The last known price of Energi is 0.1726988 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $162,770.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.