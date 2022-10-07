Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Energizer Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENR opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

