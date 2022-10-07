Energy Ledger (ELX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,634.00

Energy Ledger (ELX) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Energy Ledger has traded down 99.7% against the US dollar. One Energy Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Ledger has a market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $49,634.00 worth of Energy Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy Ledger Coin Profile

Energy Ledger’s launch date was December 26th, 2020. Energy Ledger’s total supply is 714,000,000 coins. Energy Ledger’s official website is energyledger.com. Energy Ledger’s official Twitter account is @energy_ledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Ledger Inc. seeks to make ELX the standard software development platform for energy value trade on the blockchain. The goal and intent of creating this generalized crypto commodity are to create a cryptocurrency that can be utilized by the energy industry to manage oil containers and to incentivize the long term storage of crude oil through investment in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

