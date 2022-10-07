Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.16. 8,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,783,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Enovix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

