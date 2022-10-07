Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 8,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,783,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,605 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enovix by 50.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

