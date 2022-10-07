Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $268.06 and last traded at $270.25. 16,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,014,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

