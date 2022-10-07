Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.48 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

