Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($13.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3,181.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,336.93. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

