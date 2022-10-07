Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,204.00.

Entain Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Entain has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

