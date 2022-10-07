Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $64.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.
Envestnet Stock Performance
ENV opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet
In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $9,417,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.