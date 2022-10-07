Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $64.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $9,417,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

