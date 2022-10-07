EOS (EOS) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,574,432 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency . EOS has a current supply of 1,061,006,819.1993 with 1,002,532,435.6018 in circulation. The last known price of EOS is 1.16340816 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $129,092,266.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosnetwork.com/.”

