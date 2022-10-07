EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is https://reddit.com/r/equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

EOSDT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT (EOSDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. EOSDT has a current supply of 2,642,505.293308. The last known price of EOSDT is 0.88961034 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosdt.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.