EPIK Prime (EPIK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EPIK Prime

EPIK is a token. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 tokens. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @epikprime and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EPIK Prime is https://reddit.com/r/epikprime/. EPIK Prime’s official message board is medium.com/epikprime. EPIK Prime’s official website is epikprime.com.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EPIK Prime has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 576,506,867 in circulation. The last known price of EPIK Prime is 0.0090396 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $287,455.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://epikprime.com/.”

