EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

EQB Price Performance

EQGPF opened at $35.50 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

