Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Equifax Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $174.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6,031.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 334.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

