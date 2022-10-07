Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.
Equifax Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $174.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6,031.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 334.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
