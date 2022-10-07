Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MP Materials Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MP Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for MP Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MP Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at $50,112,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

