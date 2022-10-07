Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

