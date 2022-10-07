Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

