Era Swap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.35 Million (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Profile

ES is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,517,510,889 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap (ES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Era Swap has a current supply of 2,097,550,005 with 997,282,758 in circulation. The last known price of Era Swap is 0.0036004 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,983.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eraswap.life/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

