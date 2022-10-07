Erste Group Bank Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Buy”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.