ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 5.8%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,327,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

GWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

