ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

