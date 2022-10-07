Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $43.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

