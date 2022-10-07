Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $290.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.83.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $229.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,821,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,819,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.