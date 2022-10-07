Ethereum Classic Price Hits $27.33 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.33 or 0.00140481 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00270818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00745840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00599074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00249331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,256,474 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 137,247,855.60204995 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 27.70859573 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $400,104,934.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

