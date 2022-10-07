Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,449.00

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $66.00 million and $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @ethereummeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Meta has a current supply of 992,099,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Meta is 0.00000032 USD and is down -17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $589,781.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethermeta.com/.”

