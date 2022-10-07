EthereumMax (EMAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One EthereumMax token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumMax has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EthereumMax has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EthereumMax

EthereumMax’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/ethereummax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EthereumMax is www.facebook.com/ethereummax.

EthereumMax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax (EMAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EthereumMax has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumMax is 0.00000001 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,357.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereummax.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

