Ethermon (EMON) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Ethermon has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethermon token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ethermon Token Profile

Ethermon launched on April 28th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethermon is https://reddit.com/r/ethermon_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @ethermon_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethermon’s official message board is ethermon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

