Etherparty Market Cap Tops $285,717.87 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $285,717.87 and $18,434.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is https://reddit.com/r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @vanbexgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Etherparty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Etherparty is 0.00028564 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,789.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherparty.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

