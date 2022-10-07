Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,336,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

