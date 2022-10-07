EVERFORK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,361.00 (EVERF)

EVERFORK (EVERF) traded 80.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. EVERFORK has a market capitalization of $20,641.43 and approximately $28,361.00 worth of EVERFORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EVERFORK has traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar. One EVERFORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EVERFORK Profile

EVERFORK’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. EVERFORK’s official Twitter account is @everforkbsc. The official website for EVERFORK is www.everfork.finance.

EVERFORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVERFORK (EVERF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EVERFORK has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EVERFORK is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.everfork.finance/.”

