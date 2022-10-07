Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Eramet Stock Down 21.3 %
Eramet stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.
Eramet Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eramet (ERMAY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.