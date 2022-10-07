Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Eramet Stock Down 21.3 %

Eramet stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

